Saucy baked enchilada chicken by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - I've got you covered with another quick meal idea this week! This chicken bakes up quickly while you relax or help the kids with their homework. And it's incredibly flavorful!
Saucy baked enchilada chicken
1 (10-oz.) can red enchilada sauce (mild or hot, your choice) 1 (14-oz.) can diced tomatoes Juice of 1 lime 3 garlic cloves, minced 1/2 tsp. cumin Kosher salt 1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 1/2 c. shredded Monterrey jack 1 small can (3 or 4 ounces) diced green chiles 1/4 c. sliced black olives 1/2 avocado, cubed Sour cream for topping
Method: Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Spray a 9x13" baking dish with cooking spray. Place in it the boneless chicken breasts.Salt and pepper the chicken.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the enchilada sauce, diced tomatoes, lime juice, garlic, cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Whisk together well, then pour over the chicken. Then pour the green chilis across the chicken; do not stir in.
Place in the oven for about 40 minutes. Pull out, top with the cheese, then bake for four or five more minutes to allow the cheese to melt.
Remove from oven, and allow to set for five minutes. Then decide how to proceed;
1. You can shred the chicken in the sauce using two forks, then use it as a filling for tortillas to make soft tacos. Top with cubed avocado, sliced black olives, and sour cream.
or
2. Serve whole chicken pieces over a bed of rice with plenty of sauce spooned over it. Top with sour cream, olives, and avocado cubes.
Enjoy!