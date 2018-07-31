Former Hopkins County JP clerk wanted for tampering with government docs, credit card abuse

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Justice of the Peace, Pct 1, has released information that a former employee of that office is wanted by police, with over 20 warrants out for her arrest.
JP B.J. Teer says that Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jasso, a former part-time clerk in his office, is wanted for tampering with government documents by a public servant, as well as credit card abuse. He says 20 warrants have been issued for her arrest. Teer says that Masqueda-Jassco is considered a flight risk.
Teer says that the charges resulted from a regular internal office audit of court records. After some discrepancies and a complaint from an individual were received, the cases were turned over to the Texas Rangers for investigation.
"Our Clerks are held to a high standard; we live in a glass house. We are cooperating with the Texas Rangers. We want to see that everything is handled in the right way and taken care of. No other comment at this time because of the continued investigation by the Texas Rangers," Teer says.
