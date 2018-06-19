Outdoor reality stars teach Boy Scouts importance of alligator hunting, conservation

The stars of the outdoor reality show "The Green Way Outdoors" weren't joking when they said they would show Boy Scouts in Athens how to hunt alligators. On Monday afternoon, they hauled in a 10-ft. gator; the largest Clements Scout Ranch had ever seen.



The Green Way Outdoors has a partnership with the Scouts of America, and the reason show hosts Jeffrey Hutchingson and Kyle Green went hunting for alligator Monday and Tuesday was because boy scouts swim in the lake at Clements Scout Ranch.



Often times, the scouts cannot swim due to safety concerns with so many alligators. Hutchingson and Green said it was a great learning opportunity for the young men and women to a learn a thing or two about alligator hunting, as well as the importance of conversation efforts.



The Green Way Outdoors mission states its intended purpose is to, "promote and protect outdoor heritage and conservation through education, inspiring, entertaining, and simplifying outdoor activities to increase participation for both novice and experienced outdoorsmen and women, while demonstrating respect and wholesome values for the blessing and beauty of the natural world."



