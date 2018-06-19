Man charged with murder in fatal Longview house fire

Longview Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an investigation into a body found after a duplex fire.

Johnny Len Kellog, 46, of Louisiana was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Johnny Quentin Miller Jr.

At about 11:04 a.m. May 9, 2018, Longview Fire Department responded to a duplex fire at 1717 Loring Lane. Miller Jr.'s body was found during a search of the duplex after the fire was extinguished. A preliminary autopsy report showed that Miller had hemorrhaging on his interior neck muscles and no soot in his airways.

The final autopsy results, according to the Longiew PD, shows that strangulation was the cause of Miller Jr.'s death. The investigation into Miller's death lead investigators to believe that Kellog had taken items from the residence after reportedly strangling Miller Jr. and then set the house on fire before leaving in the victim's van.

The Longview PD said that Kellogg was originally arrested on June 16 for an unrelated charge under the name George Purland. The Longview Police said that Kellog has used multiple aliases in the past.

Kellog was booked into the Gregg County Jail and is under a $500,00 bond.

