DPS: Corrections officer dies after striking deer on Harrison County road

A Harrison County corrections employee has died after his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Noah Tyson Langston, 20, was traveling south on FM 31 just after midnight on June 19 when the wreck happened 10 miles south of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.

"Our office is deeply saddened by the loss of Corrections Officer Noah Ty Langston. Our prayers go out to his family. Please keep our office in your prayers as we mourn," wrote Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool in a social media post.

Preliminary crash investigation shows Langston was traveling in the right lane when a deer entered the roadway from the right. Langston attempted to take evasive action to avoid striking the deer but was unsuccessful, entered a side skid leaving the left side of the highway and struck a tree with the vehicles left side, according to preliminary information from DPS.

Langston was killed as a result of the crash, he was pronounced by Judge Megan Pinson, he was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.