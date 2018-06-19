Bond set at $250,000 for Athens man accused in death of 11-year-old

An Athens man is in jail on a $250,000 bond after turning himself in on a charge in connection with the pedestrian death of an 11-year-old boy.

Josue Alejandre Prado-Ramirez, 22, is charged with accident involving death.

Tyler police say Prado-Ramirez was the driver who hit and killed Damarion Williams early Sunday on Highway 271.

Investigators were able to connect Prado-Ramirez to the incident after identifying his passenger through surveillance video from a nearby business. Tyler police say she then confirmed Prado-Ramirez was the driver.

Prado-Ramirez turned himself in to the Henderson County Jail Monday night.

