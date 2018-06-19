Tuesday's Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Good morning, East Texas! Here's the weather where you live: Warm this morning with some showers mainly in Deep East Texas. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue to work their way northward through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s this afternoon with breezy southeasterly winds. Mostly cloudy again tomorrow with another chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again only reach the mid 80s thanks to the clouds and rain. A few more breaks in the clouds by Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Still a chance for a few more showers, but the chance becoming less by the end of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with breezy south and southwest winds. Only a very slight chance for rain this weekend, mainly Sunday morning.

