Power outage experienced by nearly 2,000 customers on west side of Tyler

Some Tyler citizens are dealing with a power outage Monday night.



Charles Hill, spokesperson for Oncor, says that a feeder line has been locked out and a restoration is underway. Initially 2,500 customers were affected; at 9 p.m., the number had been reduced to 1,730. Restoration is expected by 10:30 p.m.

From Tyler Police Department:

Please use caution at the intersection of Spur 364 and Loop 323 in reference to a power outage around the area of the Cascades. Power may be out for approximately two hours or more according to Oncor.

Stop signs will be placed at the intersection of 364 and Loop 323 until power is restored to the traffic lights.