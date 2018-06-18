WHATA-NIGHT: Salvation Army, Whataburger team up for regional fundraiser

The Salvation Army and Whataburger are teaming up for a fundraising event between several Whataburger locations across East Texas on Tuesday, June 19.



Whatanight is a fundraising effort typically put on by Whataburger to help raise money for local businesses. Seeing as the Salvation Army's need is greater than your typical business, Whataburger has chosen 9 locations across East Texas that will donate 50% of their proceeds.



The locations include White Oak, Hallsville, Gilmer, and 5 Whataburger restaurants in Longview. The locations in Tyler are not included since they are partnered with the Salvation Army of Tyler.



The funds raised for the Salvation Army will go toward regular Salvation Army projects, such as shelters and feeding programs, as well as more specific projects targeting seniors and technology.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.