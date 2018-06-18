Suspect turns himself in to police after warrant issued for hit-and-run involving 11-year-old child

New details are being released about the hit-and-run death of an 11-year-old boy in Smith County.

UPDATE: Tyler police say that at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Josue Alejandro Prado Ramirez, 21, of Athens, turned himself in to Henderson County Jail on the Tyler PD warrant for accident involving the death of 11-year-old Damarion Williams.

Earlier story:

Early Sunday morning, Damarion Williams' body was found in a median on Highway 271 after being hit by a vehicle. A local business nearby caught the collision on security cameras.

"There was a business [...] where the suspect had actually stopped in the parking lot and got out and looked at the damage on his vehicle," Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin said.

21-year-old Josue Alejandro Prado Ramirez is the driver who hit and killed Williams, but he wasn't alone in the vehicle. Martin said the business was able to help identify the female passenger.

"They also said 'well, we also know who the passenger is in that car; that is a person who frequents this place,'" he said. "So that was a big major clue to, now, we got some direction."

Martin said the passenger confirmed she and Ramirez were involved in a wreck around 2 a.m. and hit Williams.

"Investigators went to Athens and they did locate the vehicle there," he said. "They did not make contact with the suspect, no one came to the door but [they] later made contact by phone [with the suspect} and we're waiting for him to either turn himself in or to locate him and go ahead and make an arrest on him."

Orr Elementary School where Williams attended posted to social media to offer their condolences to his family. Teachers who knew him said he was always willing to help and had a smile on his face.

