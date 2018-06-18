Tyler ISD board tables vote on school name change for Robert E. Lee

After more than a year of discussion throughout the community and the Tyler Independent School District board, a decision about amending the name of Robert E. Lee High School was tabled.



The school board went into executive session at 6 p.m., followed by the public meeting which began at 7 p.m. Dozens of citizens on both sides of the issue spoke in a long session that included other agenda items in addition to the name change discussion.



At 11:20 p.m., it was finally decided by board members to table the discussion. The board said they would like to do further research into names for the school if the decision were to be made to change it, and not simply choose Lee as a name, which was one idea that some had thought might work.

Community discussion regarding the name change started last fall when the discussion over Confederate monuments began nationwide. Some parents and members of the community felt the legacy of Robert E. Lee was not one that should be tied to a school. Others felt it honored history and shouldn't be changed.

7ONSCENE: Get updates from inside the meeting! KLTV's Shelby Trahan will be live tweeting. And voice your opinion in our poll.

RELATED:

+Tyler ISD Board of Trustees president: 'Discussion of the name change has concluded'

+Tyler ISD board to discuss policy when naming facilities at Monday meeting

+Tyler ISD board hears community comments on possible school name change

+Tyler ISD board meeting draws speakers from both sides of name change argument

+History, law experts give their perspective on REL name change debate

+Tyler ISD board meeting draws speakers from both sides of name change argument

We will bring you coverage of this story and all future developments; stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.