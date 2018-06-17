Body in median - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Body in median

Tonight at 10, Cinnamon Cornell will have a new report on the body found in the middle of Highway 271.

Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk is in the First Alert Weather Center.  He's putting the final touches on your forecast so you know what to expect from the weather where you live.

Bob Hallmark has a new report on the extra precautions you need to take if you plan to spend any time on one of East Texas' many lakes in this weather.  It could save your life.
 

  • Tyler police ID victim, suspect in fatal pedestrian incident

    On Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 8:02 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 271 N. on a report of a body that was located in the median.

  • 31st Annual Cattle Barron's Gala for cancer

    For 31 years the Tyler Cattle Barron’s Gala has not only raised money for those fighting back against cancer but celebrating those who have conquered cancer. The public were able to enjoy a night of live musical entertainment from local artist, a live auction that includes poker night with the Dallas Cowboys, a trip to Chicago and more.            Since the gala's inception, they have helped raised over 15 million dollars for the American Cancer S...

  • More auto burglaries in White Oak

    For the third time in two years, an East Texas community is plagued with residential auto burglaries. White Oak police say last week they had yet another string of auto burglaries in 3 quiet neighborhoods of their city. In a quiet town, when many still leave their doors unlocked at night, a familiar pattern of suspects going street to street and burglarizing cars has popped up again for White Oak police.  "We had numerous reports of vehicles being entered some committed t...More >>
