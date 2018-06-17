East Texas group creates sleeping mats out of plastic bags - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas group creates sleeping mats out of plastic bags

By Yocelin Gallardo, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor
Connect
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A group of East Texas is doing its part in helping those in need during this summer season.

The members of ‘Caring Hearts, and Helping Hands’ create sleeping mats for the homeless community in the area.

 Instead of using fabric the group collects plastic bags and host workshops to crochet them together.

One sleeping mat, a pillow, and its handles are made out of 700 plastic bags.

 As the days get hotter, the group hopes it can make mats for the homeless who might have to sleep on the hot concrete.

All they have to do if it gets wet is shake it off or throw it over a tree branch to dry,” said Ferna Milla the creator of the group. “It does not get moldy like their cloth blanket does when the rain come. It just meets a lot of their needs.”

The next workshop to create the mats is this Wednesday at 10 am at Southern Oaks Baptist Church

For more information on other workshop days or how you can help click here.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tyler police ID victim, suspect in fatal pedestrian incident

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-06-18 02:02:44 GMT
    Source: Tyler policeSource: Tyler police

    On Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 8:02 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 271 N. on a report of a body that was located in the median.

    More >>

    On Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 8:02 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 271 N. on a report of a body that was located in the median.

    More >>

  • 31st Annual Cattle Barron's Gala for cancer

    31st Annual Cattle Barron's Gala for cancer

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:44:39 GMT

    For 31 years the Tyler Cattle Barron’s Gala has not only raised money for those fighting back against cancer but celebrating those who have conquered cancer. The public were able to enjoy a night of live musical entertainment from local artist, a live auction that includes poker night with the Dallas Cowboys, a trip to Chicago and more.            Since the gala's inception, they have helped raised over 15 million dollars for the American Cancer S...

    More >>

    For 31 years the Tyler Cattle Barron’s Gala has not only raised money for those fighting back against cancer but celebrating those who have conquered cancer. The public were able to enjoy a night of live musical entertainment from local artist, a live auction that includes poker night with the Dallas Cowboys, a trip to Chicago and more.            Since the gala's inception, they have helped raised over 15 million dollars for the American Cancer S...

    More >>

  • More auto burglaries in White Oak

    More auto burglaries in White Oak

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:46:16 GMT
    For the third time in two years, an East Texas community is plagued with residential auto burglaries. White Oak police say last week they had yet another string of auto burglaries in 3 quiet neighborhoods of their city. In a quiet town, when many still leave their doors unlocked at night, a familiar pattern of suspects going street to street and burglarizing cars has popped up again for White Oak police.  "We had numerous reports of vehicles being entered some committed t...More >>
    For the third time in two years, an East Texas community is plagued with residential auto burglaries. White Oak police say last week they had yet another string of auto burglaries in 3 quiet neighborhoods of their city. In a quiet town, when many still leave their doors unlocked at night, a familiar pattern of suspects going street to street and burglarizing cars has popped up again for White Oak police.  "We had numerous reports of vehicles being entered some committed t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly