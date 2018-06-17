East Texas group creates sleeping mats out of plastic bags

A group of East Texas is doing its part in helping those in need during this summer season.

The members of ‘Caring Hearts, and Helping Hands’ create sleeping mats for the homeless community in the area.

Instead of using fabric the group collects plastic bags and host workshops to crochet them together.

One sleeping mat, a pillow, and its handles are made out of 700 plastic bags.

As the days get hotter, the group hopes it can make mats for the homeless who might have to sleep on the hot concrete.

All they have to do if it gets wet is shake it off or throw it over a tree branch to dry,” said Ferna Milla the creator of the group. “It does not get moldy like their cloth blanket does when the rain come. It just meets a lot of their needs.”

The next workshop to create the mats is this Wednesday at 10 am at Southern Oaks Baptist Church

