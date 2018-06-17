Tyler police ID victim, suspect in fatal pedestrian incident

From Tyler police

TYLER, TX -

UPDATE:

Tyler Investigators were notified today that the victim’s mother called Smith County Sheriff’s Office to report her son missing at around 3:00 p.m. Investigators determined that this was the same person as our unidentified victim in our fatality case. The victim is identified as Damarion Williams, B/M, age 11 of Smith County. Investigators received information that led to them contacting a witness to the collision.

This provided the information that was needed to follow-up on a suspect who may have been involved. The information led investigators to Athens, Texas where they located the suspect vehicle. Further investigation led to probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Josue Alejandro Prado Ramirez, H/M, age 21 of Athens, Texas. Ramirez was charged with Accident Involving Death, 2nd degree felony and a warrant was issued by Judge Jack Skeen with bond set at $250,000. Authorities are currently working on locating Ramirez to place him under arrest.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

On Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 8:02 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 271 N. on a report of a body that was located in the median. Upon officers arrival it was determined that a B/M in his late teens was deceased in the median of Hwy. 271. Investigators were called to the scene to investigate the death of the subject.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the B/M subject who was a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Investigators are currently following up on information that has been made available to them. Further details will be released when investigators authorize the release of the information.

The deceased did not have any identification on him and police are needing your assistance in identifying him. He is around 5'3", slender build, wearing a black t-shirt and red parachute pants with black sandals. He was wearing a gold piece of jewelry around his neck that someone may be able to identify him with (photo attached). He also was in possession of a black back-pack.

If you have any information on his possible identity please contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.