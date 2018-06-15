RAW: Officials release dashcam video of motorcycle pursuit, scene of fatal crash

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video from a motorcycle pursuit and fatal crash.
The sheriff's office has charged a 34-year-old Murchison man in connection to the death of a woman who was his passenger during the high-speed motorcycle chase Thursday evening.
Sean Eammon Waite is charged with first-degree murder. He is also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying items, credit card or debit card abuse, failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest. His collective bond amount has been set at $751,000 for the charge.
Video from the pursuit appears to show Waite driving erratically and passing other cars on the shoulder of the road.
According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, SCSO deputies were dispatched out to State Highway 31 West to assist the Tyler Police Department with a pursuit. The deputies were told that a black motorcycle driven by an unknown male suspect was heading west on Highway 31 with a female passenger.
About three minutes later, a Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy located a motorcycle matching the given description and tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 31 and Loop 49, the press release stated. Instead, the motorcycle driver sped up and headed north on Loop 49.
"The suspect continued to pass several vehicles in an unsafe manner in an attempt to flee from law enforcement," the press release stated. "Precinct 5 constables were able to get in front of the pursuit in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The suspect then slowed and changed directions to head south on Loop 49."
The suspect, who was later identified as Waite, then exited Loop 49 and continued west on Highway 31.
According to the press release, Waite encountered traffic as he approached the FM 2661 intersection. As he tried to slow down, Waite lost control of the motorcycle, and he and his passenger were both ejected, the press release stated.
Waite then allegedly fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.
The female passenger was identified as Alicia Ann Adams, 28. She suffered severe injuries as a result of getting ejected from the motorcycle, and SCSO deputies and a nurse who was also a witness to the motorcycle wreck attempted to give Adams first aid until EMS personnel could arrive at the scene, the press release stated.
However, Adams died at the scene.
Waite was originally charged with third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle, Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and Class B misdemeanor evading arrest, the press release stated. In addition, he had several outstanding warrants from Denton County for his arrest.
"Due to the death of Ms. Adams, which was the direct result of Waite's actions, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant signed by Judge Kennedy of the 114th District Court that charged Waite with first-degree murder," the press release stated.
