East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: Cooking for Dad

Father's Day is this weekend, and we are all thinking about ways to show dad how much he means to us, right?

Mama Steph's got you covered. On Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., you'll be able to cook along with her as she creates four recipes that will make your dad beam with pride and feel completely loved. You'll have fun doing it, too!

Mobile users watch live here beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.



The menu will feature items that are quick and simple; you can make all four, or just choose one that you feel like you can tackle. This is your year to move beyond burnt toast!

MENU:

Beer-braised chicken and smoked sausage

Homemade pork sausage

Cheesy Herb scrambled eggs



Banana pudding trifle

The recipes:



Beer-braised chicken and smoked sausage

6 to 8 pieces bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper. or Tony Chachere's seasoning blend

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 link smoked sausage, sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 to 3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 rounded tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 (12-ounce) bottle lager beer

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes with chiles or stewed tomatoes

1 cup chicken stock,

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced, for garnish

Pat the chicken thighs dry, and season with salt and pepper or Tony's.

Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the chicken and brown on both sides in 2 batches.

Remove the chicken to a plate, and add the sausage to the pan. Brown for 2 minutes and then add the onion, celery, pepper, garlic, and thyme, and cook to soften, for about 10 minutes over medium heat.

Add the flour, stir 1 to 2 minutes, and then pour in the beer and let the foam subside. Stir in the tomatoes, stock, and hot sauce. Let the sauce thicken a bit, and then slide the chicken into the pot and simmer to cook through. Serve with warm crusty bread, over polenta, grits, or even mashed potatoes or rice.

_________

Banana pudding trifle

2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 eggs, well-beaten

2- 12 oz. cans evaporated milk

3 cups milk

4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 12 oz. box of vanilla wafers

about 6 bananas, sliced

Can of whipped cream



In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, cornstarch, egg, evaporated milk and regular milk. Mix together well and stir continuously until thickened. You must avoid letting the pudding scorch on the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat, add vanilla and mix well. Allow to cool for awhile before beginning to layer.

Then:

In a large trifle bowl arrange a layer of cookies, then a layer of bananas. Pour half of pudding over the cookies and bananas, then add a layer of whipped cream. Repeat. Top the layer of pudding with a scattering of vanilla wafers, then more whipped cream.





Homemade pork sausage

1 pound ground pork

2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Mix all ingredients with your hands in a mixing bowl. Make sure all ingredients are distributed throughout the meat. Then form into patties or crumble, whichever you prefer, into a warm skillet, and cook until no longer pink.

Scrambled eggs with herbs and cheese

6 eggs

2 tbs sour cream

fresh herbs: parsley, chives etc.



Method: Whisk the eggs together in a mixing bowl with fork or whisk. Pour them into a warm non-stick skillet, and then push around the pan with a spatula gently as they begin to thicken. Add herbs. Toss in some shredded cheddar, if desired. Then, add the sour cream, folding in gently until it melts into the eggs. Remove to plate or bowl, and season with salt and pepper if needed. Serve with the delicious sausage!