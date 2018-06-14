Longview Police: 2 arrested in shooting incident at Longview Park

Longview police respond to a report that shots were fired at Broughton Park in Longview. (Source: KLTV)

Longview police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting incident that occurred yesterday at a Longview park.

At about 4:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at Broughton Park at the 800 block of Martin Luther Kings Jr. Boulevard. According to the Longview Police Department, the report first stated that there was someone with a weapon in the park but quickly escalated to shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene they found numerous people who had arrived to watch a fight. The Longview Police said they determined that there were multiple shots fired at the location but there were no injuries reported. According to the police, several of the people involved in the incident had already left the park before officers arrived.

After an investigation, Longview Police arrested two people in connection to the disturbance. Latosha Allen, 28, of Longview and Khadijah Rashae Jenkins, 20, of Longview were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the police, the disturbance started when Allen reportedly shot at the direction of Jenkins. During the incident Jenkins rammed multiple cars in the parking lot. In doing so Jenkins had place other in fear of serious bodily injury.

Both Allen and Jenkins were booked in the Gregg County jail.

