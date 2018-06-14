Tyler trio accused of federal meth conspiracy

A federal grand jury has indicted three Tyler residents accused of working together to distribute methamphetamine throughout East Texas.

Derrick Dion Holt, 41, Victor Wallyn Campbell, 45, and Brandy Ann Fillyaw, 39, are each named in a nine-count indictment.

Campbell and Fillyaw were arrested on the warrants on June 4. Court records show Holt was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the trio worked together to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, beginning in August 2017. Counts 2-6 in the indictment lists different occasions in which the trio, working together or individually, distributed meth.

Holt is also charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

All three face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

