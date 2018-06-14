Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a very slight chance for an afternoon shower

Good morning, East Texas! Here's the weather where you live: Muggy and warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s and light winds. Partly cloudy again this afternoon with a very slight chance for one or two afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be breezy at times today, generally out of the south and southeast with temperatures in the mid 90s. Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with a slight chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. South winds tomorrow will gust up to 15-20 mph. The forecast begins to change this weekend with better rain chances. Saturday still looks partly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible, especially in far southern counties, but the better rain chances will move in from the south Sunday as the tropical wave of moisture reaches East Texas. Rain chances become likely and more widespread late Sunday into Monday with heavy rain also likely at times. After Monday afternoon, the rain will begin to taper off with just slight chances through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.