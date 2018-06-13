Veteran receives lift chair through 'Soldier's Wish' organization

A Tyler veteran can now stand thanks to some help from Subway and the Soldier's Wish organization.



Ronie Small served in the Army in the 101st Airborne. Through Soldier's Wish, Subway customers in Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches could donate a dollar amount included on their purchase and the funds could go towards helping veterans.



Small received his lift chair on Wednesday, which he said would go a long way towards helping him get around.



"It was something. Nobody's ever done that for me," Small said. "I thank 'em for it."



"I'm so happy for him," said Mark Ochenbine, volunteer executive director of Soldier's Wish. "It's all about quality of life, better this quality of life. So, this is going to make his quality of life a lot better."



Soldier's Wish works closely with American Legion, which is how the organization find veterans like Small who are in need. However, they also take nominations.



If you'd like to nominate a veteran you know for Soldier's Wish, please visit their website and leave a detailed description of the wish, and why you're making your nomination.



