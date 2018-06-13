Cass County Sheriff: Missing Eagle Landing man found safe

A missing Eagle Landing man has been found safe.

The Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said Williams Charles Hendrix Routon was found today in Texarkana. Sheriff Rowe also said that his family has been notified.

According to "Hendrix's" family, he went missing Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Avinger, without his cell phone or wallet.

Previous Story: Family, Law enforcement actively looking for missing Eagle Landing man

