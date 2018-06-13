Cass County Sheriff: Missing Eagle Landing man found safe - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Cass County Sheriff: Missing Eagle Landing man found safe

By Dorothy Sedovic, Digital Content Producer
William Charles Hendrix Routon (Source: Cass County Sheriff's Office) William Charles Hendrix Routon (Source: Cass County Sheriff's Office)
CASS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A missing Eagle Landing man has been found safe. 

The Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said Williams Charles Hendrix Routon was found today in Texarkana. Sheriff Rowe also said that his family has been notified. 

According to "Hendrix's" family, he went missing Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Avinger, without his cell phone or wallet. 

