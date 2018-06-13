Disturbance escalated into shots fired at Longview park

Longview police are investigating after a report shots were fired at a Longview park.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday Longview Police Department officers were called to Broughton Park in the 800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Sgt. Shane McCarter said that the incident began as a disturbance, but it escalated into a "shots fired" situation. However, no one is believed to have been injured as a result of the shooting.



One woman is in custody at the scene on a previous warrant, not on charges directly related to today's incident, McCarter said. No other arrests have been made at this time, but police are still at the scene.

According to a witness at the scene, the shooting occurred when people at the scene got into an altercation and someone pulled out a gun.

A car window was damaged by a bullet, according to a witness.



