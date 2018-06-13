Kilgore police identify hit-and-run suspect

Anthony Jones is expected to turn himself in on charges related to a Kilgore hit-and-run collision. (Source: Via Kilgore Police Department)

Kilgore police say a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured one person is expected to turn himself in.

The department released a statement on the incident Wednesday, saying officers have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Anthony Charles Jones, 58, of Longview for a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury.

The victim was identified by Kilgore Police Department as 47-year-old Ruben Martinez, of Kilgore. Martinez was struck May 23 while walking a neighborhood in the 2800 block of Green Hills.

Police say Martinez received serious injuries and remains hospitalized. He is expected to receive medical care for several months.

"Kilgore detectives have been in communication with a local attorney who is representing Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones is expected to surrender to Gregg County authorities on this warrant," the department said in the release.

