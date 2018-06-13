Firefighters respond to early morning fire in Henderson County

Volunteer firefighters with the Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire early this morning.

According to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue's Facebook page, their firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived the they found a visible smoke coming out of single wide trailer home.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Payne Springs Fire said in the post that both of the smoke alarms in the residence were not working. The fire was reported when a resident woke up to go to the bathroom, smelled smoke and called 911. The fire had been mostly contained to a single room because it had its door closed.

Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire and Enchanted Oak Fire assisted with the fire.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the Henderson County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

