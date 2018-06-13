Former Smith County Constable facing 10-year suspension of peace officer licenses

After spending six months in federal prison, a Smith County Constable is now appealing a recommended 10-year suspension of his peace officer licenses.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement formally notified Pct. 1 Constable Henry Jackson of the pending suspension in May, recommending the maximum suspension of 10 years.

According to TCOLE Government Relations Director Gretchen Grisby, Jackson has requested an appeal of the recommended suspension that will go before the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

An administrative law judge will hear Jackson’s appeal, and then make another suspension recommendation, but the final decision will be made by TCOLE commissioners.

TCOLE records show Jackson holds a reserve officer license as well as a peace officer license. Both were placed on an enforcement hold in May of last year after Jackson entered a guilty plea in federal court to four counts of willful failure to file federal income tax returns.

Jackson was sentenced to six months in federal prison, most of which he spent at a Seagoville facility. Prison records show Jackson was released to a halfway house shortly before the end of his prison sentence.

Jackson remains suspended from his elected office until a hearing can be held on a petition for removal filed in December.

A date has not yet been set for his suspension appeal.

