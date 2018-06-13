City of Tyler approves long anticipated drainage project

Construction on a drainage improvement project, which has been in the works for over 20 years, will soon be underway.

Today, the Tyler City Council approved a $2 million contract for the design and construction of the Courtney Miller Drainage Project.

The project will improve the drainage in the residential area between Courtney Drive and Miller Drive in the City of Tyler.

The city says the project will cost less than anticipated when it was originally designed in 2011 due to changes to the market and changes to the projects design.

The homes on both Courtney Drive and Miller Drive have had problems with substantial flooding and erosion for the past several years.

“Significant flooding in the area has damaged houses, and there was a high cost that came with that,” says Scott Taylor, Public Works Director. “When you address a drainage problem, you are really addressing either roads becoming impassible or houses, residences and businesses being flooded, and those are very good reasons why you should try to address them and get those resolved if you can.”

Construction on the project will begin in 60 days and will take about a year to complete.

