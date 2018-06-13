Jacksonville man gets 18 years for molesting young girl multiple times

A Cherokee County jury sentenced a 33-year-old man to 18 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday after they found him guilty of molesting a young girl multiple times.

According to a press release, the trial for Jose Trevino, of Jacksonville, was held in the 369th Judicial District Court. Judge Michael Davis presided over the case.

“We were successful because everyone did their duty, but mostly, because a little girl showed tremendous bravery,” Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth said in the press release.

The victim confronted Trevino during the jury trial and testified about the multiple times that Trevino sexually molested her, the press release stated.

The maximum possible sentence for the charge was 20 years.

“The defendant blamed pornography and alcohol for his acts and claimed he couldn’t remember several of the occurrences,” the press release stated.

The state was represented in the case by assistant district attorneys Eric M. Felix and Jonathan Richey. Jim Williams served as a Trevino’s defense attorney.

“The District Attorney’s Office would like to give special thanks to Detective Kelly Ray of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee and Anderson counties,” the press release stated. “It is because of their diligent execution of their duties that this case was successfully prosecuted.”

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.