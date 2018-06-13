Officials ask for public's help finding missing Arp teen

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Arp teenager.

According to the NCMEC, Tarah Cunningham was last seen June 9, 2017. Cunningham was last seen in Arp and it is believed that she may still be near Arp.

Cunningham is 17 years old. She is described as 5'3" with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Cunningham and her whereabouts are asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-LOST (5678) or the Arp Police Department at 903-566-6600.

