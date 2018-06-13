Adopt healthier habits for Men’s Health Week

Odom said to accommodate seniors who cannot attend, the center has partnered with the City of Tyler to broadcast exercise classes on its public access channel.

It is Men's Health Awareness Week - a week focused on informing men about health problems they may have or could develop.

According to the Men’s Health Network, men make half the amount of doctor's visits for prevention as women do.

Gina Baxter with UT Health East Texas’ Olympic Center says it is never too early to start prioritizing your health.

“Men typically are the ones who are not going to pay attention to their health,” Baxter said. “They think if they are working hard and going to work every day they are doing what they need to do. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer for men and woman, but women tend to find things quicker because they go to the doctor more often.”

Men’s Health Network recommends never ignoring symptoms like trouble swallowing, unintended weight change, trouble urinating and sleeping issues.

