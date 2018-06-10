Blue Takes Down Red In FCA All Star Game

At Lobo Stadium Saturday night the FCA Heart Of Champion All Star football game, Blue coached by John Tyler's Ricklan Holmes won 20-10 putting together an offensive and defensive display to to rally early in the third quarter. A'Darius Carter scored twice and gained 141 yards passing named the offensive MVP. While D'ldrec of Sulphur springs was named defensive player of the game. Many of these players will move on to play college football, but more importantly get their education.

