Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve June 8-14

A number of groups and organizations need all kinds of help. It feels good to serve and you meet wonderful people while you're at it.

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

City of Tyler Volunteer Tyler Program – Municipal Court

Our highlighted volunteer opportunity this week: Municipal Court Clerical Support, Any day Monday-Friday, any hour 8:00 – 4:00. Provide clerical support, including data entry, at Tyler Municipal Court located at 813 N. Broadway Avenue. Information: Volunteer Tyler @ 903.531.1100 or volunteertyler@tylertexas.com

Heart to Heart Hospice

Have you ever wondered how you could help others in your community during one of the most important times in their lives? Have you ever wondered how to live life to the fullest every day and help others do the same? We have opportunities for YOU! No experience necessary. Contact Carrie Blackwell for more information 903-593-6619

UT Health Tyler

Volunteers are needed to assist patients get to their departments in the hospital to give information and directions, to assist with sales in the gift shop, assist in the lab, and to hostess in the Breast Care Center. Volunteers must be able to walk well and push a wheelchair. We ask volunteers to commit to one 4-hour shift per week. These opportunities are Mon-Fri between 5:30 am and 8:00 PM. Complete application online at www.etmc.org/volunteer or reach Joyce Brown at (903) 531-8199 or jbbrown@etmc.org

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers change lives! Great training, great people, and great experiences are ahead for volunteers at The Hospice of East Texas. Be a friendly face and a caring “new friend” who visits with patients at their homes while caregivers take a much-needed break; or visit a patient at a nursing home and brighten their day. Volunteers currently needed in Longview and the surrounding area. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

Enjoy working in a positive work environment? The academy is in need of office help to answer phones, do filing, and small office jobs. Information: Ms. White at (903) 592-3671 or asstdir@northtylerday.org

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday – Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6 County area. Information:

PATH

People Attempting to Help needs volunteers in reception, food pantry, casework, and as youth mentors through Bev’s Kid Reach. PATH is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 6pm. For more information, contact Mark Richardson at (903) 617-2821 or Volunteer@PATHhelps.org to learn more.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

PECAT

PECAT is a youth led and adult-assisted group that provides volunteer hours to students who are willing to support our efforts to educate kids about the dangers of tobacco use. Sign up and learn more information by sending an email to PECATCoalition@yahoo.com or by calling (903) 535-0020.

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: hstoner@smith-county.com