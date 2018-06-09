Man charged with murder in Tyler accused of shooting victim in shop at home

A Smith County man was booked into jail on Saturday.



Larry Paul Cowart, Jr., was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a murder charge.

At 6:06 p.m., Sheriff Larry Smith shared the following statement:

On June 9, 2018, at approximately 2:20 am, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to 15597 CR 1145 in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound to the chest. Smith County Communications was advised that the victim was being transported via private vehicle and was travelling toward State Highway 64 west and Loop 323.

A Smith County Deputy located a vehicle matching the description given and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of west Erwin street and Loop 323 in Tyler. The Deputy observed a male, later identified as Heath Bearden, a white male 43 years of age, unresponsive in the passenger seat with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest. EMS was notified and responded.

Witnesses advised that several individuals were in the shop area at the residence of Cowart when Bearden was shot once in the chest by Cowart.

The victim was deceased upon arrival of EMS. Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Gary Alfred held an inquest and ordered an autopsy.

Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and identified a suspect identified as Larry Cowart W/M 40 years of age of Tyler.

114th State District Judge Christi Kennedy issued an arrest warrant for Cowart upon the submission of a probable cause affidavit by a Smith County Sheriff’s Detective. Judge Kennedy recommended bond of $750,000. A probable cause affidavit was also submitted for a search warrant of the suspect’s vehicle and residence where the homicide occurred in the 15000 block of County Road 1145.

Larry Cowart remains in custody at the Smith County Jail at this time as investigators continue the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.