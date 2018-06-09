Kilgore city council member Barr dies at 80

A beloved East Texas mail carrier lost both legs in a violent car crash in April. Nathan Davis has spent over 50 days in the hospital already, and is facing overwhelming medical expenses.More >>
A beloved East Texas mail carrier lost both legs in a violent car crash in April. Nathan Davis has spent over 50 days in the hospital already, and is facing overwhelming medical expenses.More >>
A Smith County man was booked into jail on Saturday.More >>
A Smith County man was booked into jail on Saturday.More >>
A second drowning on an East Texas lake in a three-day period - most recently, a swimmer at a state park, serves as a grim reminder to be aware on and near the water.More >>
A second drowning on an East Texas lake in a three-day period - most recently, a swimmer at a state park, serves as a grim reminder to be aware on and near the water.More >>
A number of groups and organizations need all kinds of help. It feels good to serve and you meet wonderful people while you're at it.More >>
A number of groups and organizations need all kinds of help. It feels good to serve and you meet wonderful people while you're at it.More >>
Josh Selleck with the City of Kilgore expressed the city's sadness over the death of a city council member.More >>
Josh Selleck with the City of Kilgore expressed the city's sadness over the death of a city council member.More >>