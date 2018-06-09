Kilgore city council member Barr dies at 80

Josh Selleck with the City of Kilgore expressed the city's sadness over the death of a city council member.

Neil Barr, Council Member Place 3, died at age 80. According to the city website, Barr was born in Kilgore in 1937, graduated from Kilgore High School in 1955, and from Kilgore Jr. College in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army for seven years, and was a Vietnam-era veteran.



Barr is survived by wife Christine Mayers Barr, and their four children.



The statement from the City follows:

– It is with profound sorrow that we announce that Neil Barr, Kilgore City Council Member since 2010, has passed away. Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said, “Mr. Barr was such a pleasure to work with, a man of few words, but when he did speak, it always made an impact and frequently brought down the house.” Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck made the following statement: “The entire staff of the City of Kilgore are mourning the passing of Mr. Barr. We will greatly miss his unwavering support and unique sense of humor. His door was always open, and his telephone was always on for citizens to call with their comments and concerns.”





No word yet on services for Mr. Barr.

