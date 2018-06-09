Longtime businessman, owner of Stebbins Aviation dies at 86

A well-known Longview businessman has died at age 86.

Paul Richard "Dick" Stebbins died on Thursday, June 7, 2018 after battling health issues for the past 18 months, according to his official obituary.



Stebbins was raised on a dairy farm in Ohio, and earned his agriculture degree from Ohio State. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.



His wife and children moved to Nacogdoches in the '50s, where they had a dairy farm and raised pigs. Following that endeavor, they moved to Austin, where Stebbins began working in accounting at nursing homes, got his CPA and real estate licenses, and renewed his pilot's license, the article says.



Eventually, he purchased the nursing home chain he was working for, and expanded the facilities all over Texas and Nevada, including Highland Pines in Longview.



This connection brought him back to Longview where he started Stebbins Aviation, which still operates in Longview currently. Stebbins continued to fly planes until age 85 and was at one time the oldest active jet pilot in the U.S., his obituary says.

The family will have visitation on Tuesday, June 12 from 6-8 p.m. in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.



A life celebration service will be held on June 13 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Longview.

