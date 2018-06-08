Wife, witnesses pulled man out of water at Tyler State Park, CPR unsuccessful

A man drowned Friday night in the swim area on Park Road at Tyler State Park.

Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger tells KLTV it happened around 7 o'clock.

Shamburger says 44-year-old Michael O'Neal of Lindale was familiar with the park and swimming area.

He says that according to family members, O'Neal swam too far out and someone witnessed him go under. Park Superintendent Derin Depalermo added that O'Neal and his wife were swimming together toward the middle of the lake. He said that the wife saw him go under and couldn't find him immediately and began to call for help. She and witnesses at the scene were able to locate him and pull him out, but "he was already gone," Depalermo said.

"Obviously this is a tragedy, and with any body of water, this can happen," he added.

Emergency crews did attempt to resuscitate him for about an hour, but were unsuccessful. His body was taken to Stewart Funeral Home.

