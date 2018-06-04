Five reported injured in Henderson County wreck

According to Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Troopers are currently on scene of a one vehicle rollover crash on FM-2329 south of Eustace in Henderson County.
Five people have been reportedly injured.
The roadway is blocked at this time.
KLTV will continue to monitor the situation.
