Five reported injured in Henderson County wreck

According to Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Troopers are currently on scene of a one vehicle rollover crash on FM-2329 south of Eustace in Henderson County.

Five people have been reportedly injured. 

The roadway is blocked at this time.

