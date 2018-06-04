Henderson County woman arrested after high speed chase

A Henderson County woman was arrested on several charges after a high-speed pursuit early Monday morning.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a Henderson County deputy spotted Rochelle Bowden, 26, driving a stolen vehicle westbound on Main Street in Gun Barrel City sometime before 3 a.m.

She initially yielded to the emergency lights, but then accelerated and sped off at a high rate of speed through the Hometown Cinema's parking lot, turning north of Harbor Point Road. The brief pursuit ended when she crashed the vehicle about 50 yards off the road into a pasture, according to Sheriff Hillhouse.

The suspect was found lying face down in the grass and continued to resist arrest by refusing to surrender to deputies, according to Hillhouse.

Bowden was transported to the Henderson County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, search and transport, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading law enforcement with a vehicle, and a parole violation, according to Hillhouse.

“This kind of behavior by the suspect is dangerous, and I don’t take it lightly,” Hillhouse said. “Running from our Deputies in the dark of night at a high rate of speed puts citizens, our people and the suspect in extreme danger."

“Resisting and evading arrest never works and just makes a bad situation worse for everyone involved,” he said.

