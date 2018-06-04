Injury collision shuts down Henderson County highway

A Henderson County highway is shut down following a wreck Monday morning.

According to authorities, sometime before 7 a.m. Highway Patrol troopers and EMS were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover wreck on Farm-to-Market 2329 south of U.S. Highway 175 in the Eustace area.

According to authorities, an Air One medical helicopter was dispatched to the wreck.

There are at least five injured, but there is no word on the extent of those injuries at this time.

KLTV has reached out to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol and Henderson County Sheriff's Office and will have more information as it becomes available.

