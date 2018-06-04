Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs near 90 degrees

Monday jumpstarts the week with partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for a shower this afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees. The next big chance for showers will come Tuesday. Expect showers and storms to impact the area, mainly during the first half of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has eastern and central sections of East Texas under a Marginal Risk for tomorrow. The main threats include damaging winds and hail potential. The storms are expected to weaken through midday.

Past Tuesday, the forecast will be smooth sailing. Wednesday has a small potential for showers, but mostly sunny skies are expected. Thursday through the weekend will feature much of the same, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be mild and in the low to mid 70s.

