UT-Tyler's Patterson Likes His School's Progress

Howard Patterson is the director of athletics at UT-Tyler and has been instrumental in its growth in NCAA sports. Just last week the Patriots baseball team won its first national baseball title, in 2016 the softball won their crown. The Tyler campus has double digit national championships and want more. Patterson says the school's student athletes built an identity of winners, and that makes the school more appealing. The baseball team was a late addition to the NCAA tourney, but wound up going 6-0 in elimination games beating all ranked teams. The pride of this school runs very deep, as Patterson is quick to acknowledge the school's administration has a commitment that is felt all over the campus.

Copyright 2018 KLTV . All rights reserved.