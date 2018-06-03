Longview Comic Convention big hit with fans

Organizers, fans and vendors at Longview’s first comic convention say it was a success.

June 3 was the last day of the event which featured plenty of folks dressed the part and a few comic artists, some of them local. There were also a few stars on hand like Sean Patrick Flannery who was in Dexter and Boondock Saints. Many attendees dressed as heroes and villains and took part in a costume contest.

Event organizer Greg Hanks says he’ll have to do the math when asked if there will be another one next year, but the fans and employees at the Maude Cobb Activity and Convention Complex made the con a pleasure to put on.

