Tyler Fire Department responds to residential fire

By Cinnamon Cornell, Multimedia Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday night, near the corner of Maple Street and North Albertson Avenue in Tyler.

The residence is a total loss and fire officials say they are still trying to get in contact with the owner of the home. 

At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined. The investigation is ongoing. 

Further details will be released when they become available. 

