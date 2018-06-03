Authorities seek escaped inmate in Harrison County

From the Harrison County Sheriff's Office:

Harrison County deputies and law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate that walked away from an inmate worker assignment on June 2, 2018 at approximately 11:00 PM. The inmate, Gary Gorman, was assigned to an inside jail workers position and had access to many areas of the jail. During the removal of trash to the outside dumpsters, Gorman walked out with a sack of trash with the crew and did not return. During the inmate count and checking phone recordings, it was discovered that he had made a phone call to another inmate’s girlfriend and told her where he would be at a certain time.

The alleged accomplice to the escape is believed to be Terry (Harness) Douglas of Longview, Texas.

The inmate has connections in Dallas, Gregg, Upshur, and Marion Counties and law enforcement in those areas have been notified to be aware of the escape. The charges that he was in incarcerated for are a violation of probation for theft of property and possession of a firearm by a felon. Gorman has a long criminal history and is well known to law enforcement. It is believed he may be making his way to Dallas County. When he is captured, he will have a new charge of escape added to his current charges and the accomplice may face felony criminal charges.

Gorman is described as a white male, 36 years old, 5’7”, 180 Lbs, shaved head and very distinctive with numerous facial tattoos including tattoos under the corners of each eye, a tattoo over his right eyebrow, a tattoo under the right side of his bottom lip and across the right side of his head. His arms and body are also covered in tattoos of various kinds.

If anyone has information they may contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency. Information may be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.