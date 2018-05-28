Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon high te - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good morning, East Texas!  Here's the weather where you live:  Fair skies and warm temperatures this morning. 

Mostly sunny this afternoon, hot and humid.  Temperatures will reach the mid 90s today with light northeasterly winds.  Overnight, expect fair skies once again with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. 

Mostly sunny, hot and humid again tomorrow with light winds and temperatures once again reaching the mid 90s by afternoon. 

A few more clouds for the middle of the week, but still hot and humid. 

Temperatures in the mid 90s will last all week long with light winds turning out of the south and southwest. 

The weekend looks much the same - summer weather has arrived!

Copyright KLTV 2018. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Officials check lake safety for Memorial Day Weekend

    Officials check lake safety for Memorial Day Weekend

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:21:10 GMT
    Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of the summer boating and recreation season in East Texas, and also a critical time for game wardens to make sure everyone is being safe on the water. Swimmers and boaters crowded lake Gladewater, as the traditional recreation season begins. "We're going to be checking boats, a lot of these folks out here this is their first time on the lake, this is the first holiday so to speak of the summer," says Gregg county game warden To...More >>
    Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of the summer boating and recreation season in East Texas, and also a critical time for game wardens to make sure everyone is being safe on the water. Swimmers and boaters crowded lake Gladewater, as the traditional recreation season begins. "We're going to be checking boats, a lot of these folks out here this is their first time on the lake, this is the first holiday so to speak of the summer," says Gregg county game warden To...More >>

  • DPS investigating single-vehicle fatal crash

    DPS investigating single-vehicle fatal crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:46:22 GMT
    crashcrash

    A man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in Harrison County. According to a press release, a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on US-80 when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle is identified as Lawrence C. Walls, 49, of Marshall. Walls was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Mike Smith. His body was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home. DPS states that the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2017 K...

    More >>

    A man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in Harrison County. According to a press release, a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on US-80 when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle is identified as Lawrence C. Walls, 49, of Marshall. Walls was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Mike Smith. His body was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home. DPS states that the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2017 K...

    More >>

  • Tyler police searching for suspect accused of theft

    Tyler police searching for suspect accused of theft

    Saturday, May 26 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 03:36:26 GMT

    Tyler police are looking for a theft suspect.  The theft occurred Saturday at 3300 Troup Highway.  The victim is described as a 85-year-old female. According to a report, the woman was followed into the restaurant by a Hispanic male. The male suspect then allegedly stole the victim's purse after she left it unattended.  A witness alerted the woman to the theft. The victim then checked the parking lot and discovered that her vehicle had been taken. The vehi...

    More >>

    Tyler police are looking for a theft suspect.  The theft occurred Saturday at 3300 Troup Highway.  The victim is described as a 85-year-old female. According to a report, the woman was followed into the restaurant by a Hispanic male. The male suspect then allegedly stole the victim's purse after she left it unattended.  A witness alerted the woman to the theft. The victim then checked the parking lot and discovered that her vehicle had been taken. The vehi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly