Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Good morning, East Texas! Here's the weather where you live: Fair skies and warm temperatures this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon, hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s today with light northeasterly winds. Overnight, expect fair skies once again with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid again tomorrow with light winds and temperatures once again reaching the mid 90s by afternoon.

A few more clouds for the middle of the week, but still hot and humid.

Temperatures in the mid 90s will last all week long with light winds turning out of the south and southwest.

The weekend looks much the same - summer weather has arrived!

