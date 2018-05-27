Officials check lake safety for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of the summer boating and recreation season in East Texas, and also a critical time for game wardens to make sure everyone is being safe on the water.

Swimmers and boaters crowded lake Gladewater, as the traditional recreation season begins.

"We're going to be checking boats, a lot of these folks out here this is their first time on the lake, this is the first holiday so to speak of the summer," says Gregg county game warden Todd Long.

"It's just as dangerous operating a boat out on the water as it is operating a car. You can cause the same damage," says Gladewater lake warden Al Harris.

Officials say accidents on the lake are most often alcohol-related and ignoring safety rules.

"There's alcohol out here. There's going to be alcohol on the boats. Being intoxicated on the water carries the same legal fine as DWI," Long says.

Not just checking for life jackets, game wardens are checking to be sure boaters are safe around each other.

And trying to stop the dangerous practise swimmers have of jumping off piers.

Underwater obstacles are dangerous, and even fishing lines are nearby.

Evidence : A local duck swallowed a fishing hook.

The duck was released unharmed.Mid- afternoon a boat was swamped and sunk by another boats wash as it raced by.

Both occupants making it to shore."These boats get too close together you do have wakes. Flat bottom boat took a high wake and sank," says Long.

