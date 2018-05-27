Through the looking glass - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Through the looking glass

If you're in the middle of big Memorial Day weekend plans, you will, definitely, want to tune in for Meteorologist Jessica Faith's new forecast.  She'll let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live.  

Since we're a part of the Raycom news family, you have access to Alberto coverage that you can't get anywhere else in East Texas.  We'll have new information for you on the storm.

Tonight at 10, Lane Luckie has a new Power of Prayer for you.  He has the story of  how a husband/wife team is using the Power of Prayer to guide their art-based business.  You'll never look at stained glass the same way, again.
 

  • Officials check lake safety for Memorial Day Weekend

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:21:10 GMT
    Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of the summer boating and recreation season in East Texas, and also a critical time for game wardens to make sure everyone is being safe on the water. Swimmers and boaters crowded lake Gladewater, as the traditional recreation season begins. "We're going to be checking boats, a lot of these folks out here this is their first time on the lake, this is the first holiday so to speak of the summer," says Gregg county game warden To...More >>
  • DPS investigating single-vehicle fatal crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:46:22 GMT
    A man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in Harrison County. According to a press release, a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on US-80 when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle is identified as Lawrence C. Walls, 49, of Marshall. Walls was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Mike Smith. His body was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home. DPS states that the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2017 K...

  • Tyler police searching for suspect accused of theft

    Saturday, May 26 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 03:36:26 GMT

    Tyler police are looking for a theft suspect.  The theft occurred Saturday at 3300 Troup Highway.  The victim is described as a 85-year-old female. According to a report, the woman was followed into the restaurant by a Hispanic male. The male suspect then allegedly stole the victim's purse after she left it unattended.  A witness alerted the woman to the theft. The victim then checked the parking lot and discovered that her vehicle had been taken. The vehi...

