Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels

With the holiday weekend in full swing and many already heading out to the lake, Texas game wardens are urging boaters to help slow the spread of zebra mussels.

These tiny stripped mussels reproduce at an astonishing rate and can have a disastrous impact.

They can clog public water pipes and water cooling systems and kill off existing species. Also, because they are sharp they can hurt swimmers if stepped on.

The mussels have been moving steadily into Texas lakes since 2009. Boaters can help stop the spread by following state regulations and draining all water from boats and on board containers at the dock.

To find out more about what Texas lakes zebra mussels may already be lurking in visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

