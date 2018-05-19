LIVE: Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle exchange vows

LONDON, ENGLAND (KLTV/KTRE) - The world watched Saturday as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The event aired at 6 a.m. CT in America and ABC coverage began at 4 a.m CT.

Mobile users click here to view live.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017, and people around the world have been waiting for the event ever since.

Prince Henry of Wales, better known as Prince Harry, is sixth in line to the English throne. He is the son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana. Markle is an American actress. She is the daughter of Doria, a clinical therapist and yoga instructor, and Tom, a television lighting and photography director. Markle is best known for her role on the show 'Suits'.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.