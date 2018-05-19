Journey continues for TJC students in Costa Rica

From one volcano to the next - the journey continues for students of TJC.

By bus, they travel to mistico Park - Home of the Arenal volcano - and many other potentially dangerous species.



A two mile hike takes the students along a tropical path of over a thousand different plants and animals - some more shy than others.



And don’t forget to look up - because you never know what animal may be looking back down at you.

The tour guide even carried a telescope - getting the students an up close look at this howler monkey in the trees above.



Dispersed along the trail are a series of six suspended bridges dating back to the 20th century.



And while stepping across may take some courage, these travels say the view is worth every shaky foot forward.



The walk from bridge to bridge is lined with sites both big...



And very small... dangling at over 150 feet in the air - some of these bridges are over the length of a football field - suspended only by a series of cables.

If you’re brave enough to look down - it’s nothing but the tree canopy and the sound of the waterfalls below.



This unique architecture - providing unforgettable memories far from home.

