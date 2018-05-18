Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Smith County, power lines down

A mysterious case of livestock deaths is being investigated by an East Texas sheriff's office.More >>
Nineteen game wardens who made the ultimate sacrifice, serving the people of Texas, were honored Friday.More >>
Future East Texas firefighters took part in their toughest training session thus far on Friday, putting months of in-class training to the test.More >>
The Heller family has only been in Lindale for three years, but with the way the community surrounded them with love, a stranger would think they had been here for generations.More >>
Several fire departments are on scene where a large fire is burning near the toll road.More >>
