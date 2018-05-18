Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Smith County, power lines down

Several fire departments are on scene where a large fire is burning near the toll road.



The fire is a residence on FM 724, Smith County officials say. This is northwest of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One fire official says that a firefighter was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, and was receiving oxygen. He said that the owner of the house, a woman, was not injured, and her pets were able to get out safely.

Oncor is also at the scene, as power lines came down in the area and power had to be cut off.

It is not known yet what caused the fire.



Some viewers in the area say they heard what sounded like gunfire, and then a huge explosion.



